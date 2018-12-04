TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the San Diego sector has experienced a “slight uptick” in families entering the U.S. illegally and turning themselves in to agents since the caravan of Central American migrants arrived in Tijuana two weeks ago.

An Associated Press video journalist witnessed more than two dozen migrants scale a fence between Mexico and the U.S. on Monday evening. Once across, entire families raised their hands before border patrol agents who arrived swiftly in white trucks, headlights glaring.

Thousands of migrants on the Mexico side are living in crowded tent cities in Tijuana.

Many of the migrants have been on the road for more than seven weeks, since the caravan first set out from Honduras.