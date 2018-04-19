SANTA ROSA, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol says a Mexican national who entered the country illegally was arrested after he was spotted using two horses to smuggle drugs.

The Border Patrol says agents located and arrested the man near the village of Santa Rosa on the Tohono O’odham Reservation after a Tohono O’odham police officer spotted him and the horses Wednesday.

According to the Border Patrol, the police officer was able to seize the horses while the man leading them ran off.

The horses were carrying burlap bags containing 262 pounds (119 kilograms) of marijuana and 6 pounds (2.7 kilograms) of methamphetamine.

The man was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling. His identity wasn’t released.

Santa Rosa is 63 miles (101kilometers) west of Tucson.