TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol says it has seized 135 pounds (61 kilograms) of marijuana worth an estimated $111,000 and arrested two Tucson teenagers who tried to flee from agents in downtown Nogales.

The patrol’s Nogales station reported Friday that its agents on Thursday saw the two male teens loading several large packages into a minivan near the international boundary fence before traveling to a local grocery store parking lot.

When agents tried to stop them, the driver sped away and set off a chase through downtown before abruptly braking in front of the border crossing and bolting out of the van.

The two boys ages 16 and 17 tried to run away as U.S. border officials worked to catch them. They found the marijuana in the van.