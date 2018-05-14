YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol says its agents have arrested an American woman in Arizona on suspicion of trying to smuggle four Mexicans into the United States over the weekend.

The agency said Monday that its officials arrested the 41-year-old U.S. citizen from Tehachapi, California on Sunday night at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint near Yuma. Authorities did not release her name.

A police dog with the Border Patrol alerted agents to the woman’s vehicle, and they subsequently found four Mexican nationals crammed into the trunk.

Those four were also taken into custody on suspicion of entering the United States illegally.