PHOENIX (AP) — A volunteer for group that offers aid to immigrants crossing the desert has been arrested in southern Arizona.

The arrest of Scott Daniel Warren on a federal harboring charge came several hours after the group No More Deaths released videos last week showing some Border Patrol agents kicking over water bottles left for immigrants.

Group volunteer Caitlin Deighan stopped short of calling the arrest retaliation, but says she believes it looks suspicious to have charged Warren so close to the release of the videos.

The Border Patrol didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Deighan’s claim that the timing of the arrest was suspicious.

Warren was arrested Wednesday after agents conducted surveillance on a building in Ajo where two immigrants were given food, water, beds and clean clothes.

