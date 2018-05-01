DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says agents arrested a 41-year-old man with a long criminal record that includes a manslaughter conviction in Canada after he walked into Vermont from Quebec on a residential street in the community of Derby Line.
The Border Patrol says Patrick Morin was spotted at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday as he was heading south into Vermont near the international boundary.
Morin originally gave a false name to agents, but he was identified through a biometric record check.
Court documents say that Morin, who has no criminal history in the United States, had hoped to escape Canadian law enforcement and create a false identity in the U.S.
Morin’s attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.