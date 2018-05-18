TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents from Arizona’s Tucson Station say they have arrested a U.S. citizen and four Honduran nationals after a failed human smuggling attempt that led agents on a pursuit.

The Border Patrol said Friday that agents on Thursday had tried to stop a sedan for an immigration inspection near the southern town of Sasabe close to the border with Mexico, but the driver of the vehicle sped away eastbound toward the community of Arivaca.

The agency used a helicopter to help with the pursuit.

Border officials arrested the driver, two passengers in the car and two other in the trunk after the vehicle stopped in Arivaca.