SWANTON, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says agents in Vermont arrested three men from Mexico who entered the country illegally, including one who was previously removed.

The patrol said agents in St. Albans saw a car Tuesday with three people driving on U.S. Route 7. The car was moving erratically and at one point stopped in the middle of an intersection and made an abrupt turn from the wrong lane. Agents stopped the vehicle.

Agents said the men had no status or documentation to allow them to legally enter or be present in the United States. One had overstayed a visa.

The three were turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations.