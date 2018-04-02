TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents have gathered with their Mexican counterparts in the historic community of Tombstone for a four-day training session to prepare for summertime emergency calls along the international boundary.

The Border Patrol said Monday that agents from the Tucson Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch and Training Department held the gathering with Mexico Federal Police at the old Tombstone High School to practice exercises on how to safely respond to dangerous situations.

Training included coordination of security efforts, detecting threats and medical triage.

The Border Patrol agents earlier held a two-day training session in Mexico on heat-related first-aid techniques and how to respond to 911 calls.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch says the training is useful because of the limited law enforcement presence in rural border areas.