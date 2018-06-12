TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says one of its agents was wounded in a shooting Tuesday in southern Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Border Patrol statement said the agent was taken to a hospital for treatment but provided no information on the agent’s injuries or conditions or on circumstances of the shooting.

The statement said the shooting occurred south of Arivaca (ayr-uh-VAH’-kuh) at 4:30 a.m. and that several people referred as “subjects” were taken into custody.

The statement said the FBI and the Office of Professional Responsibility of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigation and that further information will be released when available.

Arivaca is 49 miles (79 kilometers) southwest of Tucson.