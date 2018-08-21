TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol authorities say 128 immigrants believed abandoned by smugglers in a remote desert area at the Arizona border with Mexico are facing deportation.
Agents at the Ajo Station patrolling near a border fence say the group included children — some as young as 4 — from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico.
The immigrants were found Friday after apparently being brought to the border by human smugglers who remained in Mexico.
Authorities say all the immigrants were medically evaluated and determined to be in good health before they were processed and turned over to the enforcement removal operations within Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Agents identified several adults in the group who had been previously charged with immigration violations.