YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol agents say a three-week operation investigating human smuggling has led to 170 arrests outside of Yuma.

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents from the Yuma and El Centro Sectors apprehended 145 foreign nationals being smuggled near the Imperial Sand Dunes west of Yuma since April.

The group included four Chinese nationals and three Indian nationals.

Agents also arrested 25 others, some of whom are U.S. citizens, for coordinating attempts to smuggle people across the border.

They also seized 15 vehicles.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Office also assisted with the operation.