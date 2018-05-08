TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents say they have arrested three U.S. citizens over a week on suspicion of trying to smuggle drugs past an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona aboard commercial passenger shuttles.

The agency’s Tucson sector said Tuesday that agents checking shuttle passengers at the Interstate 19 checkpoint on May 2 arrested a 19-year-old woman found with $6,000 worth of heroin.

Agents on Friday arrested a 38-year-old woman from Foley, Alabama after finding her in possession of close to $6,000 worth of cocaine and on Monday arrested a 14-year-old boy from Nogales, Arizona found with two packages of heroin worth almost $10,000.

All three were held on suspicion of drug smuggling.