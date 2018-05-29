WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says 13 people were arrested at the most recent checkpoint set up over the weekend in northern New Hampshire.
WMUR-TV reports the people were charged with immigration violations at the Woodstock checkpoint staffed Sunday by Border Patrol agents.
A DHS statement says that at checkpoints, agents may question a vehicle’s occupants about their citizenship, place of birth, and request proof of immigration status.
Agents are allowed to set up such checkpoints within 100 miles of the border. The Woodstock location is about 90 miles from the Canadian border.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption VIEW
- France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child WATCH
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
Earlier this month a New Hampshire judge suppressed evidence against more than a dozen people who were charged with drug possession after being stopped and searched by border agents last summer in northern New Hampshire.