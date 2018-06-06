TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent is facing charges for allegedly hitting a border-crosser with his vehicle.
The Arizona Daily Star reported Wednesday a federal grand jury handed an indictment against 38-year-old Matthew Bowen on May 30.
According to court documents, Bowen faces one count each of deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records in a federal investigation.
Federal prosecutors say Bowen hit a 23-year-old Guatemalan man with an agency vehicle Dec. 3 at a port of entry in Nogales.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
The man was hospitalized with abrasions to his right hand and knees.
Prosecutors also accuse Bowen of lying in a report to a superior that he wasn’t sure if he had hit the man.
Bowen’s listed attorney, Sean Chapman, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.