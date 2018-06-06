TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent is facing charges for allegedly hitting a border-crosser with his vehicle.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Wednesday a federal grand jury handed an indictment against 38-year-old Matthew Bowen on May 30.

According to court documents, Bowen faces one count each of deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

Federal prosecutors say Bowen hit a 23-year-old Guatemalan man with an agency vehicle Dec. 3 at a port of entry in Nogales.

The man was hospitalized with abrasions to his right hand and knees.

Prosecutors also accuse Bowen of lying in a report to a superior that he wasn’t sure if he had hit the man.

Bowen’s listed attorney, Sean Chapman, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.