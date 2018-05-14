PHOENIX (AP) — A federal magistrate is mulling a request by a border activist who is using religious grounds to argue for dismissal of the charges against him of harboring immigrants in the U.S. illegally.
Recent court filings show that Scott Warren, of Ajo, Arizona is seeking protection from prosecution on religious grounds. He says his spiritual values compel him to help all people in distress.
Warren volunteers with the humanitarian group No More Deaths. The organization assists migrants near Arizona’s border with Mexico by providing water, food and other supplies.
The activist was arrested in January when Border Patrol agents found him at an Ajo area property where two recently arrived migrants were staying.
A magistrate is studying Warren’s request after a Friday hearing. His decision is expected within a few weeks.