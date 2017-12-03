SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — Veterans’ advocates in the Upper Peninsula are using military boots as receptacles for donations that will benefit veterans in need.

Boots are displayed near cash registers at 26 businesses in Chippewa County, including Sault Ste. Marie. More than $2,500 was collected in November.

Rudy Johnson is the head of the local Veterans Fund Board. He says that, “Boots get more attention than jars.”

Johnson tells The Evening News that donations could pick up in the winter when snowmobilers stop at restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores.

The Veterans Fund Board meets monthly at Jack’s Grub & Pub in Brimley to discuss how the money will be spent. The goal is to help veterans with immediate needs. The Chippewa County Community Foundation gives final approval on the grants.

___

