By
The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The just-ended special session was largely a bust, but Louisiana’s working poor families won a tax break from state lawmakers in the final hours.

Some Democrats, particularly members of the Legislative Black Caucus, held their support for a sales tax renewal until they successfully expanded a tax break program for the working poor with children, called the Earned Income Tax Credit.

Supporters said the tax break helps low-income families who are harder hit by sales taxes.

The tax break expansion reached Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk, included with another provision to raise $34 million for next year’s budget. The governor is expected to sign it into law.

The higher tax break begins in 2019.

The sales tax renewal failed. Edwards intends to try again in another special session this month.

MELINDA DESLATTE