WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A Maine bookstore says it is pulling books written by Junot Diaz, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Quill Books & Beverage in Westbrook announced Friday it would be removing any books written by Diaz from its shelves. Co-owner Allison Krzanowski tells the Portland Press Herald that the bookstore has previously removed books by other men who have faced similar accusations.

Author Zinzi Clemmons said Friday that Diaz had forcibly kissed her several years ago, and other female writers also shared on social media that they had also been subjected to inappropriate and aggressive behavior from Diaz.

Through his literary agent, Diaz previously told the New York Times that he takes responsibility for his past, saying “this conversation is important and must continue.”

