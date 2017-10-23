TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S Sen. Cory Booker has introduced a bill that aims to protect low-income and minority communities from environmental problems.

The New Jersey Democrat’s measure would require federal agencies to strengthen legal protections and to take action through the permitting process against what Booker calls environmental injustice.

The bill would make the 1994 executive order on environmental justice law and expand its protections for minority and low-income communities. It would establish requirements for federal agencies to implement and update a strategy annually to address negative environmental health impacts. The measure also would make it easier to file lawsuits.