A newly published book says hackers hounded the Democratic Party into the final days of the 2016 election and broke into a server carrying critical voter data.

In her tell-all account of the breach, former interim DNC chief Donna Brazile reveals that the intrusions continued for months after the June 2016 announcement that the Democratic National Committee had been hacked.

A volunteer brought in to help the DNC defend itself corroborated Brazile’s account.

Mike Murray, whose day job is working for mobile security firm Lookout, said the reappearance of hackers on the DNC’s network shows that clearing digital intruders is “easier said than done.”

He said: “Chemotherapy doesn’t always get all the cancer cells.”