MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A young loggerhead sea turtle rescued from a fishing trap line has been returned to her ocean home off the Florida Keys.
Booga, named after the commercial fishing boat whose crew rescued the 125-pound (57-kilo) reptile in late September, was released Saturday at Marathon’s Sombrero Beach as hundreds of Keys residents and visitors watched.
The crew found the turtle tangled in a fishing trap line.
Booga’s right rear flipper was amputated due to the severe entanglement injury. Additional treatment included broad-spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, laser treatment, physical therapy and a healthy diet of squid and lettuce.
Turtle Hospital officials said that even with the missing flipper, Booga has excellent chances to survive and breed.