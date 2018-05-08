MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A mobile mammography center known as Bonnie’s Bus is on the road again and taking appointments in West Virginia this month.

The bus will visit Martinsburg in the Eastern Panhandle May 17 and 18.

The bus is a service of the West Virginia University Cancer Institute in Morgantown. The visit is being sponsored by the institute and Berkeley Senior Services, where the bus will be parked both days.

Mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare if available. Women age 40 or older who don’t have insurance will be covered by a screening program or special grant funds.

A physician’s order is required to make an appointment, and space is limited. To schedule a mammogram or for more information, call (304) 263-8873, extension 116.