RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina transportation officials say construction on the replacement for the Bonner Bridge will require closing the navigation channel in Oregon Inlet.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says the channel will be closed between February and May so the new bridge can be built safely. The department said closures would be posted at least 48 hours in advance.

Also, the U.S. Coast Guard is establishing a temporary safety zone in the navigable waters of the inlet to protect mariners, vessels, and construction crews from hazards associated with installing the bridge. Entry of vessels and people is prohibited.