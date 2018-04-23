REEDSBURG, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say some bones brought home by two children playing in some woods near a Reedsburg cemetery are likely those from a mid- to late-1800s gravesite.
The children’s parents called police Saturday evening. The children led police to a small pile of dirt on the Greenwood Cemetery property where they found the bones. The site was used by the cemetery to store dirt taken from more recent gravesite excavations.
Officers searched the area Sunday afternoon for any additional bones.
WISC-TV reports police are working with the Sauk County Coroner’s Office and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Anthropology Department to evaluate the bone fragments.
___
Information from: WISC-TV, http://www.channel3000.com