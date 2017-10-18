PHOENIX (AP) — A bail bondsman says he tried to talk an Arizona teacher out of putting up cash for a convicted felon multiple times before she did and later went missing.

Tom Watson says he spoke to Cathryn Gorospe over the phone for several weeks before she finally decided to post bond for 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn on Oct. 6.

The 44-year-old Phoenix-area teacher went missing shortly after.

Police in Flagstaff say they found a body believed to be Gorospe on private property in Mayer and will use DNA testing for confirmation.

Watson says he tried to convince Gorospe it wasn’t a good idea to bail somebody out she didn’t know well.

The bail bondsman says Gorospe told him she went on dates with Malzahn and the teacher later said she loved him.