PHOENIX (AP) — A bail bondsman says he tried to talk an Arizona teacher out of putting up cash for a convicted felon multiple times before she did and later went missing.
Tom Watson says he spoke to Cathryn Gorospe over the phone for several weeks before she finally decided to post bond for 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn on Oct. 6.
The 44-year-old Phoenix-area teacher went missing shortly after.
Police in Flagstaff say they found a body believed to be Gorospe on private property in Mayer and will use DNA testing for confirmation.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
Watson says he tried to convince Gorospe it wasn’t a good idea to bail somebody out she didn’t know well.
The bail bondsman says Gorospe told him she went on dates with Malzahn and the teacher later said she loved him.