JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — A judge has set bond at $500,000 for a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife in Jamestown.

Twenty-five-year-old Nicole Gututala-Hoff was found shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment building Saturday afternoon. Police say 27-year-old Kevin Hoff turned himself in a short time later.

KQDJ radio reports Hoff made his initial court appearance Tuesday. Court documents show he could enter a plea July 11 to a charge of Class AA felony murder, which carries a potential punishment of life in prison without parole.

