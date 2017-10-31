EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — A judge has set a $1 million bond for a man accused in the death of a man who was found outside of an El Dorado sports bar.

The El Dorado News-Times reports that Eric Morrison had a first court appearance Monday after his arrest last week in connection with the death of 30-year-old Corey Goodwin of Smackover. Morrison was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Morrison remains in the Union County jail, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

El Dorado police say Goodwin was found lying in a parking lot Thursday night outside Hotshots Sports Bar. Police say Goodwin later died at a Little Rock hospital, and investigators are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause and manner of death.

