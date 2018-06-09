RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Standard and Poor’s has reaffirmed Virginia’s AAA bond rating and restored the financial outlook rating to stable in the wake of the legislature’s two-year, $117 billion budget deal.
The bond-rating agency had given the state a negative financial outlook rating over a year ago.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that S&P cited the budget deal, increased reserve funds and stronger projected revenues as reasons for the improved outlook.
S&P’s decision comes after Moody’s reaffirmed its top rating earlier this week.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
The top bond rating allows the state to borrow money at lower interest rates.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com