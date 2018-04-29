MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia day care teacher accused of sexually assaulting several 5-year-old children is set to appear in court for a bond hearing.
Twenty-seven-year-old Taylor Keith Boykin is accused of inappropriately touching four children between March 2017 and March 2018.
A Prince William County judge will determine after Monday’s hearing whether Boykin should be released on bond.
Boykin was an assistant teacher at Minnieland Academy in Bristow.
He was arrested April 20 after an investigation into a complaint involving one child resulted in detectives identify three other children who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Boykin.
Boykin is charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery and other offenses.