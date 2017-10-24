COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A top Republican political consultant and several current and former state representatives are expected in court on charges related to a corruption scheme in South Carolina’s Legislature.
Prosecutor David Pascoe says a bond hearing is scheduled Tuesday afternoon for Richard Quinn on charges of criminal conspiracy and failure to register as a lobbyist. Former Reps. Tracy Edge of North Myrtle Beach and Jim Harrison of Columbia face several charges, including criminal conspiracy and misconduct.
Rep. Rick Quinn, the elder Quinn’s son, was charged with criminal conspiracy. Sen. John Courson of Columbia was charged with statutory misconduct in office. Both men already faced other misconduct charges.
Richard Quinn is a longtime political consultant who has advised some of South Carolina’s top Republicans. State police agents raided his Columbia office in March.
