BONANZA, Ore. (AP) — A Bonanza man whose assault conviction was overturned on appeal has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after accepting a plea deal.
The Herald and News reported Tuesday that 38-year-old Doug William Brunnemer was convicted in 2014 for multiple attacks on his wife and sentenced to 7 ½ years.
The Oregon Court of Appeals overturned his conviction in September after he argued that prosecutors exploited the fact he chose not to testify in his own defense.
Once out of custody, Brunnemer will be on post-prison supervision for two years and may not contact the victim.
In attacks in 2011 and 2012, Brunnemer was accused of dragging his wife out of a closet, assaulting her and holding a pocket knife against her throat.
___
Information from: Herald and News, http://www.heraldandnews.com