SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A northern Utah courthouse has been evacuated over a bomb threat for the third consecutive Thursday.

Utah state courts spokesman Geoff Fattah says that the latest threat at the Ogden courthouse came in around 3 p.m. Thursday and forced the court to close for the rest of the day.

Police searched the area but concluded late in the afternoon that the threat was without merit.

The courthouse plans to open normally Friday morning.

Thursday’s evacuation follows similar threats received about the courthouse over the previous two weeks. In both cases, police investigated the scene and evacuated the building but found that the threats were not substantiated. Business then returned to normal.

Ogden police have launched an investigation into the rash of threats but have yet to announce significant progress.