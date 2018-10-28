ATLANTA (AP) — A bomb squad is inspecting a suspicious package found at the international terminal of the Atlanta airport Sunday morning.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Atlanta police and fire are on the scene investigating.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown said the package was found outside the terminal and airport operations were not affected.
The airport said on Twitter that all traffic to the international terminal is being diverted to the departure level for now.
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com