LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say a device found near a Pennsylvania apartment building looked like a bomb and “contained materials that warranted its destruction.”
A bomb squad safely destroyed the object Monday in Lancaster Township. Manheim Township police described it as a metal can with a clock mounted to it. They say it was consistent with an explosive device.
Investigators are analyzing the remnants of the object. Police have not definitively said if it was explosive, noting that it is still early in the investigation.
No one was injured. Police are still searching for the person who left the device.
A maintenance worker for the apartment complex noticed the device along a road and reported it to authorities.