LOS ANGELES (AP) — The bomb squad was called out to a Los Angeles neighborhood after people cleaning out the house of a relative who had recently died found several hand grenades inside.
City News Service reports the grenades were found in a home Saturday night in North Hollywood.
Police evacuated surrounding homes for about two hours until they could take safe possession of the grenades.
Later they blew them up.
Officer B. Hopwood says police believe the grenades may have come from Vietnam.