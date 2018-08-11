AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordanian authorities say a bomb has killed a policeman near the capital.
The Interior Ministry says the bomb that went off late Friday was planted in an area where a police vehicle usually stops during an ongoing music festival in the town of Fuheis.
Prime Minister Omar Razzaz called the bombing a “terrorist attack,” and local media say a manhunt has been launched to find those behind the blast.
Jordan is a close Western ally in a turbulent region, and has been largely spared from the conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq.
