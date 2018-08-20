JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is bemoaning the “wretched” Iranian nuclear deal in his talks with Israel’s prime minister.
John Bolton told Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday that the United States sees the “highest importance” in preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and that’s why Trump withdrew from the deal negotiated by the Obama administration and was reapplying stiff sanctions.
Netanyahu agreed the deal was “disastrous” and called Trump’s decision to drop out historic.
Bolton has been a strident critic of the nuclear deal and has pushed for greater pressure on Tehran to ensure it halts its support for militant groups in the Mideast and stops development of ballistic missiles. A former ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, Bolton is a longtime hawkish advocate for Israel.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Taco Bell loses $42 million Chihuahua ruling
- If you think the political divide is worse than ever, you may be right
- No private jets, no big house: Jimmy Carter an outlier among ex-presidents VIEW
- British Columbia declares state of emergency over wildfires
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills