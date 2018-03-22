MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Some of the main entertainment has been announced for this year’s Norsk Hostfest celebration in Minot.

Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bolton is to perform Sept. 27. Ventriloquist Darci Lynne will take the stage Sept. 29. She’s one of the youngest contestants to win the “America’s Got Talent” show.

The Hostfest is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people from around the world for food, music and other entertainment.

The 41st Hostfest is Sept. 26-29 at the State Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale May 17.