CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The CEO of North Carolina-based Bojangles’ has stepped down.
The company said in a news release Monday that Clifton Rutledge has stepped down from the chicken and biscuit restaurant for “personal reasons.”
Former CEO James Kibler will serve as interim CEO. The restaurant chain’s board says it has started the search for a permanent replacement.
Rutledge said he wants to spend more time with his family. He joined Bojangles’ in 2014 and guided the restaurant through its initial public offering in 2015.
Most Read Stories
- More ‘boomerang’ employees return to Microsoft as corporate culture shifts
- Ichiro, Mariners in agreement on one-year deal pending a physical, sources confirm
- Is peak construction over? Seattle development declines at fastest rate in more than a decade
- Judge rules Seattle homeless man’s truck is a home
- USDA recalls 15,000 lbs. of beef and pork over E. coli concern
Sales were up 1.7 percent in the first nine months of 2017. But earnings were down nearly 17 percent.
Bojangles’ was founded in Charlotte in 1977.