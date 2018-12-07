BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say three men in a three-day period have tried to pass through Boise Airport security with loaded handguns in their carry-on luggage.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Transportation Security Administration warned travelers in a news release Thursday that it’s prohibited to bring a loaded firearm on an airplane in carry-on luggage.

Officials say the first gun was discovered at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, when a TSA officer found a .45-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol loaded with six rounds. At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, a passenger tried to carry on a .40-caliber Glock 23 firearm loaded with 11 rounds.

At 5:15 a.m. Thursday, a TSA officer discovered a 9 mm LH9-MKII semi-automatic pistol loaded with 13 rounds.

In each case, security discovered the guns on an X-ray machine and notified Boise Police.

Each man could face a civil penalty of up to $9,800.

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com