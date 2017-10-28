BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University officials say they’ll build their own baseball stadium on or near campus rather than play in a proposed stadium to be built near downtown.

Boise State Athletic Director Curt Apsey in a statement Thursday says having an on-campus stadium will be a major selling point in hiring a coach for the new team and attracting future student-athletes.

A company called Greenstone Properties wants to build a stadium near the downtown Boise area that would be the home of the minor league Boise Hawks and a professional soccer team.

Backers say it could also hold concerts, festivals and other events.

Greenstone Properties managing director Chris Schoen says not having Boise State baseball won’t impact the future of the proposed stadium.

Apsey says Boise State hopes to have a new team playing in 2020.