BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal officials have given a Boise ski area permission to build a snow-making system.

The U.S. Forest Service gave the Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area permission to begin burying water and electrical lines on the Deer Point and Coach portion of the mountain.

General Manager Brad Wilson says the organization had already begun installation work in the Morning Star chairlift area, which the resort owns.

Bogus is constructing a 50-foot-deep (15-meter-deep) pond that will collect runoff to supply the new snow-making system.

The pond will be able to hold 13 million gallons (49 million liters) of water.

Wilson expects to complete installation this fall, including a dam and reservoir along Bogus Creek.

It’s unclear if the system will be ready by this winter.