BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a 34-year-old Boise man is facing a felony charge after leaving a 3-year-old girl in a locked vehicle on a hot day.

Online records show that Christopher Leis on Friday was being held in the Ada County Jail on a charge of injury to a child.

Boise police say emergency crews on Thursday responded to a report of a child in a locked car.

Police say crews broke a window to remove the girl from the vehicle that instruments determined had a temperature of 120 degrees inside. Police say the girl was treated for heat-related distress.

Police say the girl had been in the car for about 15 minutes while Leis was in a nearby business.

It’s not clear from online records if Leis has an attorney.