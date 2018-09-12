BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Fire ripped through an entertainment venue in Boise, leaving about 60 percent of the building damaged by flames and water but causing no major injuries.

Boise fire officials say the fire at the concert venue called the Knitting Factory in the downtown area was reported at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say three people were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson says investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials didn’t provide a damage estimate to the facility that can hold about 1,000 people.