BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Saint Alphonsus Health System says a former executive who left Boise-based hospital system nearly two months ago will be its newest CEO.

According to a news release on Monday, Odette Bolano will return to the hospital system after leaving in July to accept a job in Florida. Bolano previously had overseen the hospital system’s largest operation, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, in Boise since 2015.

Bolano replaces Rodney Reider, who suddenly departed earlier this month. Details surrounding his resignation remain unclear.

The Saint Alphonsus Health System board unanimously supported Bolano’s hire to become CEO. Bolano will also serve as president of the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center until the board fills the position.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the new CEO’s name is Odette Bolano, not Bolana.