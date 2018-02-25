LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — An advisory to boil water has been lifted in one of Detroit’s largest suburbs.

Livonia officials said Sunday two sets of tests have found no bacterial contamination. The area had been affected by a major break Thursday night in one of the Great Lakes Water Authority’s 48-inch transmission pipes.

Brian Wilson, Livonia’s assistant public works director, says crews are working on the water main itself as well as a stretch of roadway that was damaged by the break.

The city has a population of 94,000 people. A boil-water advisory also has lifted in neighboring Redford Township.