FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A water main break in suburban Detroit has prompted officials to issue a boil water advisory for about a dozen communities.
The break on Monday evening in Farmington Hills affected surrounding communities and closed a number of area schools on Tuesday. In parts of Novi, no water service was reported. Oakland County health officials were alerting people and businesses to take precautions before using water.
The affected communities include parts or all of Bloomfield Township, Commerce Township, Farmington Hills, Keego Harbor, Oakland Township, Orchard Lake, Novi, Novi Township, Rochester Hills, Wixom, West Bloomfield Township and Walled Lake.
The Great Lakes Water Authority is investigating the cause of the break and crews are working to resolve the problem. People also may see low water pressure or discoloration.
Online:
http://www.oakgov.com/health