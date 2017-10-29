FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for six suburban Detroit communities after testing confirmed the water is safe to consume and cook with following a water main break.
The Great Lakes Water Authority said Sunday the advisory was lifted for those six Oakland County communities that had remained under the advisory.
The Detroit News reports the advisory was lifted in Commerce Township, Orchard Lake Village, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, Wixom and part of Novi. It was also lifted for Farmington Hills, with the exception of northwest areas of the city.
Crews last week installed new sections of a broken 48-inch (122-centimeter) line that had prompted the advisory in about a dozen communities.
Officials have said more than 300,000 people were affected by last Monday’s break in Farmington Hills.
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/