KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — About 500 Humphrey Bogart aficionados are in the Florida Keys marking the 75th anniversary of the legendary actor’s “Casablanca” and other film noir classics.

Hosted by Bogart’s son Stephen Bogart, the Humphrey Bogart Film Festival continues through Sunday with screenings and panel discussions.

An exhibit showcases memorabilia such as Bogart’s smoking jacket, dressing room keys and a $20 check, payment for a bet Bogart made with President Harry Truman on the sex of Bogart and Lauren Bacall’s unborn baby.

That baby turned out to be Stephen Bogart, though his father had bet on a girl.

Bogart and Bacall starred in the film “Key Largo” with Edward G. Robinson, and a restored vessel from “The African Queen,” starring Bogie and Katharine Hepburn, is homeported on the island and offers canal cruises.

Online: Humphrey Bogart Film Festival, http://bogartfilmfestival.com